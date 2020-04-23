Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 580 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 10,009,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

