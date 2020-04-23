Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. 1,459,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,334. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

