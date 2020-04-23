Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-$6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.52. Pool also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-6.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $13.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average of $208.59. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

