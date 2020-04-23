PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 513.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3,562.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

