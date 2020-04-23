Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.50

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.61), with a volume of 4066249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

A number of research firms recently commented on PFD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $397.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.