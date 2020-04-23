Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 178,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,733. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

