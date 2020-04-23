Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

PG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

