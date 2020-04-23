Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 269,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 325,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 260,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. 108,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

