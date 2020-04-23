Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.
PLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.97. 122,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
