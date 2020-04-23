Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. Prologis also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PLD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

