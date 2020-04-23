ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $15.66. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 21,933,958 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,859,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

