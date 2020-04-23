ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.47 and last traded at $52.69, 367,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,739,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

