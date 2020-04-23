ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 2.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $64.07, 2,116,986 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 44,999,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.