ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Down 2.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.00, approximately 541,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,619,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

