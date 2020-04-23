ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.04, 36,664,552 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 56,582,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

