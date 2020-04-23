ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.04, 36,664,552 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 56,582,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.