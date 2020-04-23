ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.15. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 295,896 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 comprises approximately 2.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 1.88% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.