ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08, approximately 1,917,687 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 23,999,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $5,212,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.