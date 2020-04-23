ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $24.87

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $24.87. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 1,107,655 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $953,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $14,916,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.