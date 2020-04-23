Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €10.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.59 ($14.64).

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €7.86 ($9.13). 1,719,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 52-week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.69 and a 200 day moving average of €11.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

