Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,584.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,079. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

