Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/16/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

4/2/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 149,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

