PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

