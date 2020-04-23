PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $29.00 at Cfra

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 3,207,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,189. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

