Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.52). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million.

PEBO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 7,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

