Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%.

Several other analysts have also commented on BSRR. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 2,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,198. The company has a market cap of $270.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.20. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

