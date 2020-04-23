Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

ULTA stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.43. 595,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,362. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.07.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

