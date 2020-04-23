Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Issued By KeyCorp

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

SM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 306,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

