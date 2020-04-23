Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.29. 61,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,544. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

