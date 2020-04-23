Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $7.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.01. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $693.00.

Markel stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $882.40. 7,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,247. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $970.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,122.91. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Markel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

