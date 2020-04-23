Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issued By Wedbush

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pegasystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $155,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,192. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

