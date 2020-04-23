Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Corporation Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 2,784,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

