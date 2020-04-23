Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

CDNS traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 1,549,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

