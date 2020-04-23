Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

OTTR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 6,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $74,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

