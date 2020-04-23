Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 1,702,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after purchasing an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.