Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have commented on QIWI. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,055,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 719,435 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $5,978,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 471,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 304,270 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $5,016,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $4,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,810. The stock has a market cap of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.27. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

