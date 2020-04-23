Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.87.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $107.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

