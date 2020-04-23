Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Update

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 984,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 8,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.50. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

