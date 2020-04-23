Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1810600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a PE ratio of 216.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.