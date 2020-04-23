Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 139,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 207.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,658,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 770.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,415 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,334 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

