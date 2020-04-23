Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 1,600 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.86. 36,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

