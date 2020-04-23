Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 2,900 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $8.90 on Wednesday, reaching $186.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.99. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.