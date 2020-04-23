Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

TSLA stock traded down $17.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $714.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,702,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,152,988. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $579.58 and a 200 day moving average of $488.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.