Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

JLL stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 11,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

