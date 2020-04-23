Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $110,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $203.61. 1,963,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

