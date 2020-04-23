Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.87. 23,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

