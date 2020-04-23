Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ResMed by 40.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.65. 31,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,838. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

