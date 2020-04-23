Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $228,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after buying an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.06. 585,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,428. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

