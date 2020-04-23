Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 3,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 1,751,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,768,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

