Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 47,200 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.31% of Acuity Brands worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.87. 16,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.08.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.