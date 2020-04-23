Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 5,900 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of Fastenal worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 357,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

